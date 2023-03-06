Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 17,060 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,060 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.12 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
