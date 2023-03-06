Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 389,549 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 389,549 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 763,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nautilus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Stock Performance

NYSE:NLS opened at $1.69 on Monday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Nautilus

Several research firms have recently commented on NLS. William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Stories

