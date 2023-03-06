Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 6,535 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of AMC Networks worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 103.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

AMC Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares in the company, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMCX opened at $22.67 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $975.04 million, a P/E ratio of 188.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $964.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.