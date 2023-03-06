Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Qurate Retail Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.51 on Thursday. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $577.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth $27,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.