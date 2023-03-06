QVIDTVM Management LLC Buys New Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 0.0% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 442,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

