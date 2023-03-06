QVIDTVM Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

QVIDTVM Management LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,974 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 3.3% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. QVIDTVM Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 986.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $87.07. 122,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,097. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.