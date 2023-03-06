QVT Financial LP Buys Shares of 600,381 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,000. Paramount Global makes up about 0.8% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,919,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,975,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.4 %

PARA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.49. 699,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,452,862. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

