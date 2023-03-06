R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of R1 RCM worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RCM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 522,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,271. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Insider Activity

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

