Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $27.92

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.92, but opened at $26.98. Range Resources shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 512,714 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,001,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,383 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Range Resources by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,869,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.