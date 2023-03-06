Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,720 ($20.76). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAT. Investec cut Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.49) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,100 ($25.34) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rathbones Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,079 ($25.09).

Rathbones Group stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,068.10 ($24.96). The stock had a trading volume of 37,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,091.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,958.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,522.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,245 ($27.09).

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

