Raymond James Increases Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Price Target to $23.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.39.
About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is based in Houston, Texas.
