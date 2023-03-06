Raymond James Lowers AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$35.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.14.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA traded up C$0.11 on Monday, hitting C$24.00. 259,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.15. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$22.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AltaGas Company Profile

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Further Reading

