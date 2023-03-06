Raymond Oppel Sells 5,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

NYSE MTH traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $109.26. 568,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,473. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,752,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $23,345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 210,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Articles

