Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 6.7%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.79. 195,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 838,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $483.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 131,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

