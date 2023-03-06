Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) SVP Samina Khan Sells 25,000 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

RETA stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

