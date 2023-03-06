Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecolab (ECL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) recently:

2/27/2023 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $164.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

2/15/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.96. 63,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

