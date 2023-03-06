Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ecolab (ECL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) recently:
- 2/27/2023 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/16/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $164.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.
- 2/15/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $164.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/13/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Ecolab had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $163.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Ecolab Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.96. 63,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,796. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ecolab by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
- Kohl’s Earnings Were So Bad. They’re Actually Good
- Is Lordstown Motors Ready To RIDE Higher?
- Wealth Distribution Changes at Petrobras
- Helmerich & Payne Stock, A Lot More Upside Than Meets the Eye
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.