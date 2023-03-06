Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 6th (ACCYY, ACMR, ARKAY, AXS, B, BME, BMRRY, CDTX, CFRUY, DLAKY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 6th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 550 ($6.64) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 460 ($5.55).

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$12.00.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 330 ($3.98) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($2.90).

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock.

Nichols (OTCMKTS:NJMVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has GBX 2,000 ($24.13) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,720 ($20.76).

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 310 ($3.74) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 260 ($3.14).

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

