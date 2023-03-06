Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU):

3/5/2023 – Almaden Minerals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Almaden Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.20. 400,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

