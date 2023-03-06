Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) fell 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.46. 400,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 612,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79.

Insider Transactions at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,141,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,652,000 after acquiring an additional 286,247 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 13,359,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,764,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,444,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,888,000 after buying an additional 122,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 195,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

