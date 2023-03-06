Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 490 ($5.91) to GBX 510 ($6.15) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.00) to GBX 590 ($7.12) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 490 ($5.91) to GBX 602 ($7.26) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $596.40.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. 19,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.