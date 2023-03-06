Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REPX stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

