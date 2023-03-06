Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.58. 5,113,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,688,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

