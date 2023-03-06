Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €73.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Puma Stock Up 0.7 %

ETR:PUM opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Thursday. Puma has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €82.12 ($87.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.89 and a 200 day moving average of €55.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

