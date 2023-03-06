Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after buying an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $88,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

