Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.71.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by ($0.10). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,930.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $519,394.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

