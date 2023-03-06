Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

