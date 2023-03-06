Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $171.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock worth $4,560,558. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

