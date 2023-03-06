Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $23.90 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $23.90 million and $4,918.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.77 or 0.06968341 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00071347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00028175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023673 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

