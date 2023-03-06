Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Deborah Waterhouse Purchases 4,190 Shares

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Deborah Waterhouse purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £20,572.90 ($24,825.51).

Schroders Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SDR traded up GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 494.30 ($5.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 809.48. Schroders plc has a twelve month low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 551.17 ($6.65). The company has a market cap of £7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,442.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Schroders Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Schroders’s payout ratio is currently 6,176.47%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,165 ($38.19).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

