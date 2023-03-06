Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Portfolio Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $13,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 671,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 289,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,984. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

