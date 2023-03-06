Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.07 and last traded at $79.13. 336,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 823,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -32.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $4,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,064,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,011,876.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783 over the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

