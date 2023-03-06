SelfKey (KEY) Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, SelfKey has traded down 16% against the US dollar. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $55.73 million and approximately $15.95 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

