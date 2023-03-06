Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Up 15.0% in February

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 971,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 844,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

ASAI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 57,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,519. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22.

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 96,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading

