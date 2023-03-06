SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of SEP Acquisition worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEAC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SEP Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SEP Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition by 6.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEP Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MEAC opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

SEP Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

