Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.35

Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 58829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

