Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA)

Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Life Settlement Assets Stock Up 3.3 %

LON:LSAA traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1.55 ($0.02). The stock had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,889. Life Settlement Assets has a one year low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company has a market capitalization of £772,365.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.41.

About Life Settlement Assets

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and partial interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

