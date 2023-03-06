Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 98.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of Griffin Mining stock traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 85.65 ($1.03). 216,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,668. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 121 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £158.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,070.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 80.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

