Short Interest in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Rises By 10.7%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 930,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of AGCO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.49. 772,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

