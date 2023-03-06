Short Interest in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declines By 6.8%

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6 %

APD stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

