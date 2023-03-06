Short Interest in Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Expands By 8.8%

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,277,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 2,093,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.7 days.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $27.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aker BP ASA from 465.00 to 455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.33.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

