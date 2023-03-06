Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declines By 7.2%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,401,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,694,101.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

ARES traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.73. 930,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,413. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 287.06%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

