Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Declines By 14.5%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 546,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 256,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATCX shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Technical Consultants

About Atlas Technical Consultants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 376,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

