Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Declines By 14.5%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 546,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ATCX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 256,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATCX shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)
