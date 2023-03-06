Short Interest in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expands By 10.9%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,600 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $4.11. 168,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,918. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AXT

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 417,483 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in AXT by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AXT during the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in AXT by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 489,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 156,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AXT by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 116,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

