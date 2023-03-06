Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Decreases By 8.6%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Biogen stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.25. 1,116,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

