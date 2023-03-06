Short Interest in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Rises By 22.3%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the January 31st total of 826,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $9,312,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 124,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04. BrightSphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.82 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 132.90% and a net margin of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

