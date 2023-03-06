Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Increases By 9.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Monday. 68,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,833. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

