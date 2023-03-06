Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Increases By 9.1%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNTMF remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Monday. 68,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,833. Cansortium has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Cansortium
