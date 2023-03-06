Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Declines By 11.9%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,633,400 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 7,527,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,030.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Handelsbanken raised Castellum AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWQXF remained flat at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

Castellum AB (publ) Company Profile

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

Featured Articles

