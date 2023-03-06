Short Interest in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Declines By 15.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the January 31st total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

LEU traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 254,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,938. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $47,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 64.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

