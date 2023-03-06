Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Grows By 12.3%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 2,494,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chegg news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Chegg by 20,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

