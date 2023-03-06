Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Rises By 22.1%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,390,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 10,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
CHS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
